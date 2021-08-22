Telcoin (TEL) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $32.39 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,177,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.