Tellor Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Tellor has a total market cap of $115.50 million and $38.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $60.54 or 0.00122612 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,983,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,946 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

