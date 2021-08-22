Telos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $78.84 million and $3.38 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

