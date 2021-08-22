Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $213,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

