Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Cap of $444,040.13

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $444,040.13 and $57,588.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,715 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,715 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

