Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0262 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Terracoin has a market cap of $600,200.34 and approximately $1,634.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,146.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.15 or 0.01353398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.47 or 0.00334650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00163951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.