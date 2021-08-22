TerraCredit Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. TerraCredit has a market cap of $233,849.42 and $88,343.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

