TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.28 million and $25,504.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00131573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00156519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,110.58 or 1.00257736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00914137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.62 or 0.06565638 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,744,718,590 coins and its circulating supply is 43,743,989,482 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.