Texas Permanent School Fund Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

