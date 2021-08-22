The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AES traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 5,292,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

