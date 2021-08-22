The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.30. 2,040,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,925. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

