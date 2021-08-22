The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to Neutral

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:SPXCF remained flat at $$7.99 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

