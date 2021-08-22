The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. 1,399,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

