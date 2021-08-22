The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

The Rank Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). 216,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.14. The Rank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

