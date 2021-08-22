The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
The Rank Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). 216,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.14. The Rank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).
The Rank Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.