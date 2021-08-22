The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,374 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $74.04. 7,835,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

