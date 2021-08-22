The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of The Trade Desk worth $113,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

