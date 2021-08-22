The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTC. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Shares of LON:VTC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,515 ($19.79). 38,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,377. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The stock has a market cap of £699.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.01.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

