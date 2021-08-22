The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 301.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 38,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

