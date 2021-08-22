The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,970 ($25.74) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Shares of WEIR traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,623 ($21.20). 408,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.22. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,806.16.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

