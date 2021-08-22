The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

