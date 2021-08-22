THETA Price Hits $7.50 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. THETA has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and approximately $300.33 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00101816 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

