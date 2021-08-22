Thore Cash (TCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $155,797.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $67,967.74 and $155,797.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00380341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

