ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.16 million and $20,187.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00130168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00156736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00086443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,520.57 or 1.00070593 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.