tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of tinyBuild stock remained flat at $GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. 2,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,416. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of £509.40 million and a PE ratio of 126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.61.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

