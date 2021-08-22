TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Cap of $401.75 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $401.75 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00014941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

