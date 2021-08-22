TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Reaches $401.20 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.51 or 0.00015339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $401.20 million and $9.75 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.36 or 0.00821512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00103130 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

