TokenPay 1-Day Volume Tops $109,255.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $109,255.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.46 or 1.00025068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00070541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

