Tokes Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $6.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001162 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

