Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

