TopBidder (BID) Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $8,281.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TopBidder

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,634 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

