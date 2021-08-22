Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $52.30 or 0.00103861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and $5.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,669 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

