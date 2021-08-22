Tornado (TCORE) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $56.79 or 0.00115024 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $340,742.77 and approximately $192,277.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00156482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.36 or 0.99975208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00914851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.56 or 0.06563479 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.