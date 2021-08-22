TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.35.

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,193. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 269.30 and a beta of 1.56.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

