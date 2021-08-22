TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.35.
Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,193. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TPIC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 269.30 and a beta of 1.56.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
