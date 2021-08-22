TradeStars (TSX) Tops One Day Volume of $226,021.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $226,021.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

