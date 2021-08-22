TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU opened at $117.70 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.