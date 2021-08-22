Travala.com Price Tops $3.10 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $158.04 million and $4.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00006417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,948,587 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

