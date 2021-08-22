TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TA opened at $36.92 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $538.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

