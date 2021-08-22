Tribe Market Cap Hits $165.25 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $165.25 million and $6.23 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

