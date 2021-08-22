Trittium (TRTT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Trittium has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Trittium has a market cap of $4.15 million and $11,403.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00130168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00156736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,520.57 or 1.00070593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00910519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.15 or 0.06622800 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

