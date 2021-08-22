TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $221,663.66 and $18,682.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00810213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102128 BTC.

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

