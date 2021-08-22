TrueFlip One Day Volume Tops $35,267.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.79 million and $35,267.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.