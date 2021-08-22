Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0015

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 37.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $124,999.13 and $1,628.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

