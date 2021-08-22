TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $479,133.19 and approximately $528.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

