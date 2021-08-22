TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.65

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. TrustSwap has a market cap of $147.26 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,274,538 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

