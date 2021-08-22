TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $319,409.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,875,474,473 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

