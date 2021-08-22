TurtleNetwork Price Up 56% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $319.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.