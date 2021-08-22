Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,496,000 after acquiring an additional 143,014 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $340.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

