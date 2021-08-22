Typhoon Network Trading Up 8.7% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $841,097.97 and approximately $22,378.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.