Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $24,160.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,867.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.63 or 0.06625308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.83 or 0.01378883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.34 or 0.00381309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00138136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00581809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00343178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00324407 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

