UMA (UMA) Trading 18.2% Higher This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One UMA coin can now be bought for $14.55 or 0.00029493 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $909.53 million and $129.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,440,478 coins and its circulating supply is 62,507,826 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.